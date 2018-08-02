Man suspected of gravely injuring Colorado Springs officer in shooting identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- An officer was seriously wounded in an exchange of gunfire on Thursday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 2:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of East Boulder Street on the east side of the city.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired near Bonfoy Avenue and Boulder Street.

When they arrived, a male suspect was in the street. As other officers arrived, the suspect produced a handgun and shots were exchanged, police said.

The officer, Cem Duzel, is a five-year veteran of the police department. He was assigned to the Sand Creek division and worked as a patrolman.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Duzel was gravely injured. He was taken into surgery at a hospital.

The suspect also was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 2:45 p.m., the sheriff's office identified the suspect in the shooting as Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31. Charges against Al Khammasi are pending.

Shortly before the shooting, a female Uber driver kicked out her male passenger for "inappropriate behavior issues," according to a spokesperson for the ride-sharing company.

The shooting started shortly after the man left the Uber. The driver then called 911. She was not injured.

The Deadly Force Investigations Team, lead by the sheriff's office, is investigating the shooting.