Colorado high school football player who plays with one hand is inspiration for team

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- One of the biggest sports stories in the nation right now is about Shaquem Griffin, a rookie linebacker with the Seattle Seahawks. He's an amputee who is playing with one hand.

Griffin is also a player that is making a direct impact on a high school player in Colorado.

Jordan Jackson, a player at Castle View High School in Castle Rock, has the same condition as Shaquem Griffin.

Jordan is a lot like Griffin in another way. He's a talented football player with a no-excuses mind set. He inspires his teammates at Castle View every day.

Friday, Jordan and and his dead are flying to Seattle to meet Shaquem Griffin and tour the Seahawks' facilities. His football team's booster club is making the trip possible.

Jordan gets to meet his hero, and stoke the fire and drive to make it to the NFL himself some day even more.