Aurora police hold first news conference after officer fatally shoots armed homeowner

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is holding their first press conference Thursday since an officer fatally shot an armed homeowner early Monday morning.

Watch the press conference in the video player starting at 3:15 p.m. We will update this article with the latest following the press conference.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said he met with about 10 member’s of Black’s family earlier Thursday. He said it’s obvious Richard “Gary” Black saved the life of his grandson and protected other members of his family prior to getting shot by an Aurora officer.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said the department will not release body-worn camera video or the 911 audio recording of the incident. He said there was an issue with clarity regarding some of the recordings. He also referenced a letter the police department received from Black’s family.

Metz said he will order an independent forensic review of body cam footage and 911 call surrounding Mr. Black’s death.

Metz said Black’s family watched the body-cam video and they also listened to the 911 recording, as difficult as that was to do.

An intruder was at a party across the street from Mr. Black’s home and started damaging cars in the neighborhood. The suspect was identified Wednesday as 26-year-old Dajon Harper.

This story will be updated.