4-year-old girl missing out of La Plata County, is considered endangered

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A 4-year-old girl was reported missing out of La Plata County early Thursday morning and she might be with her biological mother, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

Sparrow Sow, also known as Sparrow Lewis, was last seen about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the southwestern Colorado county. Officials described her as being endangered.

She might be with 40-year-old Michelle Lewis in a light blue Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate ZBQ-611.

The girl is described as being 2-foot-5 and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her ears are pierced.

Michelle Lewis is described as being 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She usually wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office at 970-385-2900.