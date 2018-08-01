White House says Trump Russia tweet just opinion

The White House says that President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the special counsel’s Russia probe is not obstruction.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that Trump’s broadsides are simply the president “fighting back.”

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

She also offered an explanation of the president’s tweet in which he called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions “should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now.” But Sessions stepped aside last year from overseeing Mueller’s inquiry, and it’s Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who’s taken over that duty.

Sanders said “It’s not an order. It’s the president’s opinion.”

Trump unleashed several tweets on Wednesday attacking special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible ties to the president’s campaign.

Congressional Republicans say the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller needs to run its course despite President Donald Trump’s call for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to shut it down.

The No. 3 Senate Republican, John Thune of South Dakota, says Trump “has his own way of conveying his views.” But he adds, “Most of us up here believe the process needs to play out, and it will.”

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah said many “wish the Mueller investigation would go away,” but adds, “that’s not going to happen.”

Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee said there would be “chaos” in Congress if Trump were to act against Mueller.