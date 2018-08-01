Wednesday’s cloud cover includes a few thunderstorms

DENVER — A weather change to note on this Wednesday compared to what we saw Tuesday is that we have a cloudy sky.

And, within this cloud cover, we’ve been tracking a few scattered thunderstorms. Those storms will continue to the late afternoon and evening hours bringing the highest thread from lightning.

The storm chance does remain quite low at 20 percent for Denver. Storm chances are higher in the central mountains and between Denver and Colorado Springs.

Today is Colorado's birthday! Thank you, President Grant, for admitting Colorado into the Union. On this date, Denver became the temporary state capital. The weather that day was cool for the time of year with a high of 80°, morning low of 61°, and there was rainfall. pic.twitter.com/vApMgETS6M — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 1, 2018

By late evening through early Thursday morning, the storm activity will quiet and the sky will begin to clear.

Thursday will have sunshine throughout most of the day, and highs returning to the 90s.

Although a slight chance of a thunderstorm does exist the chance is very very low.

That storm chance does increase greatly by Friday afternoon with scattered storms expected across the area and that will keep temperatures in the 80s once more.

Throughout this weekend, although it will be some isolated thunderstorms, it’ll be mostly dry with highs in the low to mid-90s.

What to watch for on Thursday will be the latest drought update. I doubt we see much improvement across the state as we had a warmer than average July with less than average precipitation overall.

