× Two higher chances for afternoon thunderstorms

I’m forecasting a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms today across the Mountains, Foothills and Plains. Otherwise sunny skies. Smoke from California is expected to increase across Colorado starting this afternoon. Highs near 86.

The Mountains can expect high temps 75-85. A couple of the afternoon t-storms could generate gusty wind.

Friday holds our best chance for afternoon t-storms at 30% across the Mountains and Plains.

Drier with only 10% chances of afternoon t-storms Saturday-Sunday. Highs in the 90s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.