Survivor of sexual assault returns to trail where it happened to confront the fear

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Exactly one week after she was attacked on Littleton's South Platte Trail, a local woman confronted her fear head-on.

FOX31's Aristea Brady was with her as the survivor went back to the spot where she was sexually assaulted and amazingly found a way to escape.

Vanessa shared a chilling message of caution and hope Wednesday night.

Although it was a small step, it's progress in a likely long road that ends with healing. "I think about it all the time. I think about it when I wake up in the morning, it's the last thing I think about when I go to bed," Vanessa said. "Why? Why something like this would happen? What it's going to take to not think about it?"

She believes that journey starts by going mentally and physically to the spot where fear was born. "My thoughts are really strong when I'm out here."

"This would be the spot where I passed him for the second time."

Vanessa, along with her husband on this visit to the trail, brought us to the exact spot where the man attacked her.

"This is where it happened," she said. "He was this close from my face, threatening my life so ..." "You remember his face well?" Aristea asked. "I remember it. I won't ever forget his face. I won't."

That spot is just a 5-minute walk from Vanessa's house and it's heavily trafficked. She believes her attacker knew that but simply didn't care.

"He had full intent. He had thought it through," she said.

That is exactly what motivates Vanessa to push a message of awareness and self-defense. "I had a birthday yesterday that I might not have celebrated if it weren't for the fight."

While her survivor spirit prevails, she says there are understandable moments of defeat. "I was attacked by a stranger doing something that I love to do. Being a pretty fearless person in general, now I'm scared."

She says ultimately, she hopes her fear transitions to caution and that caution will work to empower her and maybe some others along the way. You never know, you might just win the fight.

"I feel like a survivor out here. I feel like a hero out here. So ashamed that there's people out there like him. But there's one less now," she said.

After Vanessa fought off her attacker and escaped, she ran to some cyclists on the nearby trail for help.

Those cyclists help to turn the attacker in to police. Tuesday the suspect was charged with seven counts including kidnapping and sex assault. Littleton police said the suspect was homeless.