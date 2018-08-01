Stepson of man killed by Aurora police says intruder was choking, biting his 11-year-old son

AURORA, Colo. — The stepson of the man fatally shot by Aurora police early Monday morning says that he woke up to a chaotic scene that included a naked man choking and biting his 11-year-old son.

Chad Hayashi’s stepfather, 73-year-old Vietnam War veteran Richard “Gary” Black, was shot and killed by Aurora police in his home at 10609 E. Montview Blvd. on Monday morning.

He said that he woke up to a woman standing in his doorway.

“She starts saying to me, ‘My son is on drugs and he has your baby,’” Hayashi said.

He went to the bathroom where he saw the man attacking his 11-year-old son.

“He’s naked and wet and has my son in a choke-hold with his right arm and biting my son’s left ear,” Hayashi told ABC News on Wednesday. “My son was covered in blood. I jumped on him and got him to release eventually.”

The intruder was identified on Wednesday as 26-year-old Dajon Harper of Aurora, a man who had a lengthy criminal history.

Hayashi said he watched as the Harper started attacking his stepfather and Black used a gun to shoot the intruder in the bathroom.

“My dad exited the bathroom, went around the corner, and I immediately heard multiple shots, which I thought was my dad engaging these other people in the house,” Hayashi said. “There was a pause, and then I hear people start screaming, ‘Police!’ and I hear people enter the house. And my son starts screaming, ‘I’m here with my dad. This crazy guy tried to attack me.’”

“And as I turned the corner, my dad is face down … and he’s handcuffed. And I reached down and – I don’t remember if I touched his shoulder or his face – but he looked at me and I got pushed off by an officer out the door,” Hayashi said.

The police officer who fatally shot Black has not been identified, but police said he also killed a suspect in a shooting in June. Aurora police will hold a press conference about the incident on Thursday afternoon.