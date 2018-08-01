State releases which orphan wells will be cleaned up first

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It is an issue the Problem Solvers have been covering for years -- abandoned oil and gas sites in Colorado known as "orphan wells."

In February, Fox 31's Joe St. George reported how state officials believed the issue was like a "hurricane" impacting the state with more than 250 known locations with an estimated clean up date of at least 25 years.

In July, Governor Hickenlooper signed an executive order to speed up the process -- ordering a cleanup by 2023 with $5 million from the General Assembly.

Wednesday - the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission announced which sites are listed as a high priority for cleanup.

There are 365 total "orphan" locations with 63 listed as "high priority."

"I don't think there is a lot of risk from any of these wells but I don't think there should be any risk," Governor Hickenlooper said Wednesday.

"We are going after the ones that are the highest risk first but the goal is to get through all of them within five years," Hickenlooper added.

Barbara Binder, a concerned Adams County resident, reacted positively to the news but hopes the state follows through on its commitment.

"My concern though is these wells are out there and have been out there a long time and it's not going to be a fixed overnight--they are still a safety hazard to the community they are in," Binder said.

The COGCC earlier this week committed to look at higher assurance bonds for oil and gas operations. As the FOX31 Problem Solvers have reported it is often very easy for a company to abandon a site losing only a small amount of money.