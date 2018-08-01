× South Metro Fire uses app that could help you save a heart attack victim’s life

South Metro Fire and Rescue is looking for a few good men and women. Not to join the fire department but to save lives. Especially those suffering from cardiac arrest.

It all starts with an app they recently bought. The next life it may save, they say, could be yours.

The app is called Pulse Point. It’s free to download and it turns you, the user, into the rescuer.

When the app is downloaded, it notifies you when someone nearby is having a heart attack.

If you are close, you respond and administer CPR or use one of the many defibrillators located throughout Douglas County.

No experience or training is necessary.

“Every second truly counts when it comes to any medical emergency and certainly a sudden cardiac arrest. What we know through medical research is survival rates increase two to three times based on medical research when early CPR or early AEDs are given to a person as quickly as possible,” Eric Hurst of South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Chances are you will be quicker to respond to someone suffering a cardiac arrest than the fire department, so until they arrive, you could mean the difference between life and death.