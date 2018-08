Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Life can be painful, but not all aches and pains need to be treated with medicine. Special guest Dr. Ken Redcross says that when it comes to acute pain, it's better to identify the triggers, and opt for lifestyle modifications and non-prescription choices first. That's why he wrote the book "Bond: The 4 Cornerstones of A Lasting and Caring Relationship with Your Doctor."

