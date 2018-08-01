Rookie NYPD officer saves unresponsive toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A rookie New York City policeman came to the rescue and a 20-month-old girl is now alive to thank him.

Rebeca Alarcon and her daughters, toddler Leah and 6-year-old Naomi, arrived at the 115 Precinct to show their gratitude to their real-life heroes.

“I really thankful for him, I owe him a life,” Alarcon told WPIX.

“My sister couldn’t even talk or move her arms,” Naomi Rivas said.

Around 9:30 Monday night, Leah suffered a seizure and stopped breathing. Her distraught parents acted quickly. Alarcon ran several streets, with her child in her arms, to the nearby precinct.

Officer Nunez, a 22-year-old rookie who graduated from the police academy last month, sprang into action. All his training kicked in and he performed CPR.

“I brought her inside and stabilized her head,” Officer Nunez said. “Once she gained consciousness, I had a feeling that I’ll never forget.”

Officer Nunez grew up in Queens. He says it’s an honor to give back to the borough he was raised in.

“The precinct is a safe haven you come here for help and we’re here to help,” said Deputy Inspector Carlos Ortiz, commanding officer of the 115th. “I couldn’t be more proud of my officers."

The officers of the 115th say it’s all about building community relations. This family says they’ve made a friend for life.

“I owe a lot, God bless him,” Alarcon said.