Packz 4 Kidz: Make a phone bank donation to give school supplies to children

DENVER — Tens of thousands of local kids are going back to school next week, unfortunately, lots local kids really need help getting school supplies this year. This is your chance to make a difference.

Call in your donation at 303-218-2337 on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to noon, or 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are partnering with Packz 4 Kidz to make sure as many children as possible get the school supplies they need.

Packz 4 Kidz has helped more than 1,500 kids since 2015. We’re hoping your donations can buy supplies for even more students this year.

