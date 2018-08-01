Obama endorses 13 Colorado Democrats ahead of midterms

DENVER — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed 13 Colorado Democrats ahead of the November election.

The 44th President revealed the announced on social media Tuesday — as part of a nationwide effort to support Democrats.

Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent: pic.twitter.com/gWzalQhFas — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 1, 2018

Obama’s selection includes candidates Jared Polis (Governor) Dianne Primavera (LG) Phil Weiser (AG) Jenna Griswold (Sec of State) Tammy Story (State Senate) Faith Winter (State Senate) Jessie Danielson (State Senate) Brittany Pettersen (State Senate) Dylan Roberts (State House) Dafna Michaelson Jenet (State House) Shannon Bird (State House) Rochelle Galindo (State House) Julie McCluskie (State House)

Obama’s endorsement focuses on statewide candidates like Polis, but it also devotes attention to Democratic efforts to retake the Colorado State Senate.

Currently the State House is controlled by Democrats while Republicans control the State Senate.