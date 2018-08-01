× Naked intruder shot by Aurora homeowner identified; had lengthy criminal history

AURORA, Colo. — The naked intruder who was shot and killed by an Aurora homeowner early Monday morning had a lengthy criminal history, sources confirmed to FOX31 and Channel 2.

The intruder was identified by the Adams County coroner’s office as 26-year-old Dajon Harper of Aurora.

Early Monday morning, Richard “Gary” Black, 73, was fatally shot by Aurora police after killing an intruder inside the home at 10609 E. Montview Blvd.

Black was a veteran who served in the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star during his time in the service.

According to court records, Harper has past charges that include trespassing, distribution of dangerous drugs, and theft. He was in jail from October 2017 to February 2018.