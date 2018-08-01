More than 15,000 prisoner tablets revoked statewide over security issues

DENVER — More than 15,000 tablets used by prisoners in Colorado prisons were revoked statewide on Monday because of security concerns, the Colorado Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

The state won’t specify what the concern is. A spokesman said there were “unforeseen security issues” with the GTL tablets.

A department spokesman said the contract with GTL has not been canceled and option for future deployment of the tablets is being reviewed.

Last week, officials said 364 inmates in Idaho were able to hack their JPay tablets that are used for email, music and games and transferred nearly $225,000 to their own accounts.

The security concern in Colorado is not related to what happened in Utah, the spokesman said.