× Man charged in hit-and-run that killed elderly man

DENVER — A man who struck and killed an elderly man before fleeing the scene has been arrested and charged.

Gregorio Benavides,36, is charged with one count of vehicular homicide-DUI, one count of leaving the scene of an accident-death, and one count of driving under restraint, according to Denver police.

The hit-and-run happened in the early evening of July 20 in the 4600 block of North Elm Court.

Benavides allegedly struck and killed 79-year-old Abel Shipley, who was walking in the area.

Charges allege that Benavides then left the scene without stopping or helping the victim.

Denver police found the suspect and his vehicle a few blocks away from the scene. Police say signs indicate that Benavides may have been impaired.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.