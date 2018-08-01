× Infusion of youth into Broncos has noticeable effect during training camp

The last day of the first week of camp was easily the most sloppy. There were some nice moments, most notably on a deep ball thrown by Paxton Lynch, who seems to be getting most of the second team reps over Chad Kelly.

As good as Case Keenum has been the first week, one can’t help but wonder where the Broncos would turn were he to be injured. Vance Joseph keeps talking about the progress of Lynch and Kelly, but it’s difficult to see. I wonder if, at some point, there’ll be a conversation or two about bringing in a veteran backup.

The infusion of youth into this team via the draft and free agency has had a notable affect. So many of these guys are going to play and the rest of them are all pushing veterans and that’s great for competition during the week. Simply put, for the Broncos to improve in the manner that we all hope–youth will be served.

To his credit, in the ‘media euphoria’ of the first week, when every team looks like it’s going to the playoffs–Vance Joseph has adopted a more cautionary tone.

“It’s practice. Sometimes you guys watch and think it all looks good, it’s not. This is the 15th camp I’ve been in and they’ve all been good, but how do you really know until you play? We’ve got a long way to go.”

Special teams work was solid Wednesday Brandon McManus is striking the ball well and Marquette King is a revelation punting the ball at altitude.

“With his (King’s) leg speed, we’ve only just started to touch his potential”, noted special teams coach Tom McMahon. “That guy works his tail off and loves to have fun.”

His length and accuracy is pretty impressive and, of course, he’s a showman–the kind you love to hate when he’s playing against you-but is one of your favorites when he’s on your side.

Five best takeaways from week one at camp:

Honorable mention: Emmanuel Sanders- rejuvenated by the addition of Case Keenum.

5. Bradley Chubb- He’s living up to the inevitable hype that a top five pick brings with him. There were times today when he was simply manhandling 6’7” 325 lb.Cyrus Kouandijo. Right tackle Jared Veldheer compared his to DeMarcus Ware.

4. Phillip Lindsay- Watching the former CU star it’s hard to imagine why he wasn’t drafted. One of the first on the field every day, he always one of the last to leave and he’s practiced at nothing short of full speed. Beyond that, he’s show a bust, the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, the toughness and technique to pass block with and a high football IQ. He will make this football team.

3. Coach Joseph- He’s sounding more like one. In fact, the voice you hear on the practice field is that of Vance Joseph. Unlike a year ago, he’s clearly in charge.

2. Courtland Sutton- Dude is a beast in the Red Zone. Not a day has gone by where he hasn’t made a highlight reel worthy catch. At 6’4” and with great athleticism- he high-points his catches better than any receiver in camp.

1. Case Keenum- Better than advertised, at least to this point. He’s calm and in control-he throws it where only his guy can get it (only one interception all week) and simply doesn’t make bad throws. The amount of respect he’s already earned from the defensive unit should speak for itself.