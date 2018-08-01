Fire damages newly built home in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Firefighters continued to monitor a newly built home Wednesday afternoon to make sure the fire did not flare up again. Before the fire, the Aurora Fire Department said the home had only needed a few finishing touches before the homeowners moved in.

Neighbors said they watched in horror Wednesday morning as flames rose and smoke billowed from their new neighbors' home.

"To have this hit them, I feel really badly for them," said neighbor Justin Harvey.

The FOX31 Problems Solvers spoke with an insurance expert about what people building homes need to do to make sure they are properly insured.

During the building phase, Carol Walker said the coverage you need depends on the type of new home you're building.

Walker said if you are purchasing a home through a big developer who owns the plot of land and you don't own the plot or home until you close on the home, then the home builder's insurance should be sufficient coverage until you close on the home.

"They likely don’t need a home owners insurance policy until they close on that home," said Walker.

For people who purchase land and want to build a custom home one it, Walker said there are multiple insurance questions you should address before construction begins. Walker said it's important to get a grasp of what your contractor's insurance consists of, their risk policy and then what your own insurance needs to cover.

"Put insurance no. 1 on that list before that shovel even hits the ground when you are doing new home construction," said Walker.

"If you own the lot and you’re doing a custom build, there may be insurance requirements you need to have in place if the home is damaged in a fire or a storm or have responsibility for the liability as well," said Walker.

Fire investigators are working to determine what started the fire.