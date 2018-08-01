× Convicted child sex offender on the run after failing to appear for sentencing

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man convicted of sexual assault on a child and child abuse is being sought after failing to appear for sentencing, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Michael Baltazar, 26, was out on bond and due in court on Tuesday to be sentenced.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified that Baltazar tampered with the ankle monitor he was wearing as a condition of bond while a part of the supervised release program.

Baltazar, who was convicted of sexual assault on a child and child abuse with serious bodily injury, is described as white, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of Highway 52 and County Road 53 in Kennesburg.

Warrants for his arrest have been issued with bond being set at $115,000.

Anyone who knows Baltazar’s whereabouts or sees him or someone matching his description is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 303-288-1535.