Consumer tip: Make sure protection against storm damage is written in to lease

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Legal experts say renters must read their lease and make sure it includes a plan for how the landlord handles storm and fire damage repairs.

Recent storms across the metro area can create hardships for both tenants and landlords.

An Englewood woman contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers after storm damage left her basement apartment flooded.

She says she is living in her car as a result, "I have to impose on other people. That's ridiculous, I'm a 40 year old woman. I shouldn't have to do that," Anglic said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked the landlord about the repair schedule and learned work crews are waiting on parts and other units damaged by water have been repaired.

He also paid for her to stay in a hotel.

The woman says the hotel had bed bugs.

In addition, the landlord gave her a break on the rent due to the circumstances.

The Fox 31 Problem Solvers consulted attorney Eric Nesbitt who says all renters need to understand their rights when it comes to apartment repairs.

"If the landlord drags their feet and they don't make the necessary repairs to remedy the unhealthy or uninhabitable situation under Colorado law the tenant has the right to terminate the lease."

Angelic won't have to do that, the time frame is usually 30 days for flood damage. Her landlord says she should be back in her apartment within the next week.