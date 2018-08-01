Big sculpture on south side of Coors Field to be moved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A large sculpture that has called the south side of Coors Field home will be moving.

The Denver Metropolitan Baseball Stadium District confirmed "The Evolution of the Ball" sculpture will have to be placed in a new location.

The man who created the arch 25 years ago, Lonnie Hanzon, is not happy.

The nationally known artist says he’d rather see the piece destroyed, than moved.

The area of 19th and Wazee in lower downtown Denver will soon be re-developed into a mixed-use entertainment center.