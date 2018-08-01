Bear freed after destroying inside of vehicle in Conifer

CONIFER, Colo. — Deputies freed a bear after it got locked in a vehicle in Conifer earlier this week, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The office posted video to social media showing deputies freeing the bear in the 19000 block of Copper Spur.

The bear ran off after the driver’s side door was opened, but not before leaving behind a huge mess by trashing the inside.

The sheriff’s office said the bear left a half-eaten banana in the cup holder and reminded mountain residents to “goldilock your car to keep both thieves and bears from entering.”

Last week, deputies freed a bear but not before it destroyed the interior of a truck in Morrison.