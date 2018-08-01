Packz 4 Kidz – Back to School Supply Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have kids you know the cost of those back-to-school supplies can add up fast not every family can afford to fill a child's backpack. That's why Kenzi's Causes is dedicated to giving away new backpacks filled with school supplies to underprivileged children and their families in Colorado every year. Here to tell us more about this incredible program and how you can get involved is Jessica Bachus, the Founder and Executive Director.

The Packz 4 Kidz backpack giveaway is happening august 11th. It kicks off at 9 am and ends at noon or until they are out of backpacks. The event is free, but it's first come first served. For more information... Visit kenziscauses.Org... Or call 720-330-2804.