5 places to check out on Colorado Day

On Wednesday, Colorado turned 142 years old! Since its 141st birthday, it’s unclear how many miles we traveled around the state for our Unique 2 Colorado segment — but rest assured, it’s in the tens of thousands.

During that time we visited tons of interesting places. I wanted to share a couple of them with you:

The World’s Deepest Geothermal Hot Spring in Pagosa Springs

Pagosa Springs is home to world’s deepest geothermal hot spring. Guinness World Records measured it and it ran 1,002 feet. But according to Pagosa Springs, they never actually found the bottom; they just ran out of line.

LEARN MORE: http://via.kdvr.com/fKMSD

The Sandhill Cranes in Monte Vista

This is a real treat! Each Spring, thousands of Sandhill Cranes flock to Monte Vista in Colorado’s San Luis Valley.

LEARN MORE: http://via.kdvr.com/Djtrx

The Paint Mines in Calhan

The Paint Mines Interpretive Park in El Paso County is absolutely stunning! It features colorful rock formations you won’t forget.

LEARN MORE: http://via.kdvr.com/VJck8

The Royal Gorge Bridge

The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park was created in 1929 and is owned by the city of Cañon City and operated by a private concessioner. It’s a Colorado classic!

LEARN MORE: http://via.kdvr.com/sHAMa

Alleyway Art in Downtown Denver

This one is close to home. The city of Denver welcomed plenty of unique art into some of its downtown alleyways this Summer!

LEARN MORE: http://via.kdvr.com/Dd8qS

If you have a spot you’d like us to check out, message Kevin Torres on Facebook. Or e-mail tips@kwgn.com