 22nd Annual Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival

The longest running craft beer event in the state, the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival, returns Aug. 4-5 to Keystone Resort with 45 breweries, 13 bands on 3 different stages and the ultimate Corn Hole Championship with New Belgium Brewing Company. You won’t want to miss the swing set bar complete with oversized lawn games and an interactive sour seminar courtesy of New Belgium.

Another highlight, says Russer, is the craft beer sampling in River Run Village with 45 breweries and an estimated 150 varieties of beer. Participating breweries include Colorado natives like – New Belgium Brewing, Boulder Beer Company, Eddyline Brewery, Telluride Brewing Company, Upslope Brewing, Lone Tree Brewing Company and Joyride Brewing Company – as well as Summit County locals like – Pug Ryan’s, Dillon Dam, Breckenridge Brewery, The Baker’s Brewery and, the newest additions, Angry James Brewing Company and High Side Brewery.

To kick off this epic Keystone weekend of bluegrass and beer, the Shaky Hand String Band will perform on Friday night at Warren Station’s “Eat, Drink, Pick” Beer Maker’s Pairing with New Belgium Brewing. Guests will eat, drink and pick their way through specialty New Belgium beers paired perfectly with six dishes prepared by Summit County favorite, Chef Chris Rybak all while tapping a toe to some local bluegrass. Tickets are $60 per person in advance, $70 at the door at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3.

Saturday, August 4th and Sunday, August 5th, 2018 from 1-5PM

River Run Village at Keystone, Colorado

Cost: Free music and admission. Beer and culinary packages for sale ranging from $40-$80. Food Tickets and drinks from the festival Beer Garden available a-la-cart

KEYSTONE BLUEGRASS AND BEER FESTIVAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Friday, Aug. 3

7:30 – 9:30pm Eat, Drink, Pick: Beer Maker’s Pairing event with New Belgium Brewing

Warren Station Center for the Arts

Tickets: $60 in advance

Saturday, Aug. 4

11:30am – 12:30pm Concert: Monocle Band

12 – 1pm New Belgium Sour Session: $10 – Warren Station

12 – 5pm New Belgium Beer Garden Open

12 – 5pm Festival Food Booths Open

12 – 5pm Kidtopia Kidzone Open

12 – 1pm Concert: Old Salt Union

12:30 – 2:30pm Concert: Burn it Blue

1 – 2:30pm Concert: Cicada Rhythm

1:30 – 3pm Concert: The Lonesome Days

3 – 4:30pm Concert: Burn it Blue

3 – 4:30pm Concert: Mandolin Orange

4 – 5:30pm Concert: The Lil Smokies

1 – 5pm Fat Tire Hangout with New Belgium Brewing (swing set bar, lawn games)

1 – 5pm Craft Beer Samplings in River Run Village

Sunday, Aug. 5

11:30am – 12:30pm Concert: Ragged Union

12 – 5pm New Belgium Beer Garden Open

12 – 5pm Festival Food Booths Open

12 – 5pm Kidtopia Kidzone Open

12 – 1pm New Belgium Corn Hole Championship: $20/team – Warren Station

12 – 1pm Concert: Masontown

12:30 – 2:30pm Concert: Woodbelly

1 – 2:30pm Concert: White Water Ramble

1:30 – 3pm Concert: Head for the Hills

3 – 4:30pm Concert: Woodbelly

3 – 4:30pm Concert: Brent Cobb

4 – 5:30pm Concert: Mandolin Orange

1 – 5pm Fat Tire Hangout with New Belgium Brewing (swing set bar, lawn games)

1 – 5pm Craft Beer Samplings in River Run Village