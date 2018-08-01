10 historic photos of Colorado to celebrate the state’s 142nd birthday

DENVER — Colorado turned 142 years old on Wednesday. So we thought it would be fun to look at some historic photos of the Centennial State.

Here’s 10 old photos of Colorado.

The 1800s were a different time in Colorado as a convoy of covered wagons congregated in downtown Denver.

A convoy of covered wagons congregate in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Holladay Overland Mail & Express Co. stagecoach office was on the southwest corner of 15th and Market streets in Denver. The company provided passenger service by stagecoach and also delivered mail from St. Louis to Placerville, California.

View of a carriage parked outside the Holladay Overland Mail & Express Co., Denver, Colorado, c. 1900. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Robert Burns Monument has stood at City Park for more than 100 years. Burns was a Scottish poet who is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland. This picture was taken in 1907.

Monument to Robert Burns located in City Park, Denver in 1907. (Photo via Library of Congress)

Garden of the Gods is one of the most popular places to go in our beautiful state because of its natural beauty. We’re sure it was just as beautiful in the 1800s and  early 1900s. This photo shows a group of singers rehearsing in 1848.

Rehearsing with Garden of the Gods at Colorado Springs for the Equal Rights Pageant to be given there by the National Woman’s Party Sept. 23 in which women from 10 western states will participate. Group of singers of the Declaration of 1848 which demands Equal Rights for women.
(Photo: H.L. Standley via Library of Congress)

Boulder wasn’t quite the large city it is today back in 1900.

Boulder, Colorado in 1900. (Photo: Detroit Publishing Co. via Library of Congress)

Union Station has always been a transportation hub in Denver – but it looked a little different in 1908. It had a welcome arch and was called Union Depot at the time.

The Denver Welcome Arch and Union Depot in 1908. (Photo: Detroit Publishing Company via Library of Congress)

Union Station wasn’t the only thing that was different, the Denver skyline looked just a little different in 1898 too…

Denver skyline in 1898 (Photo: Detroit Publishing Co./Library of Congress)

It was even different in 1994 when this photo was taken from Mile High Stadium

DENVER – SEPTEMBER 4: The city of Denver skyline viewed from Mile High Stadium prior to a game between the Denver Broncos and the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium on September 4, 1994 in Denver, Colorado. The Chargers won 37-34. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Speaking of Mile High Stadium, remember when the Rockies came to town and played their first few seasons in the home of the Broncos? Here’s some more facts about the Rockies.

DENVER – APRIL 11: General view during the Montreal Expos game against the Colorado Rockies at Mile High Stadium on April 11, 1993 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tim DeFrisco/Getty Images)

A lot has changed in just 10 years – as seen in this picture of the Denver City and County Building in 2008.

City and County Building 2008 – Roman Eugeniusz via Wikimedia and CC BY-SA 3.0

 

