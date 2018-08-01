10 historic photos of Colorado to celebrate the state’s 142nd birthday

DENVER — Colorado turned 142 years old on Wednesday. So we thought it would be fun to look at some historic photos of the Centennial State.

Here’s 10 old photos of Colorado.

The 1800s were a different time in Colorado as a convoy of covered wagons congregated in downtown Denver.

The Holladay Overland Mail & Express Co. stagecoach office was on the southwest corner of 15th and Market streets in Denver. The company provided passenger service by stagecoach and also delivered mail from St. Louis to Placerville, California.

The Robert Burns Monument has stood at City Park for more than 100 years. Burns was a Scottish poet who is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland. This picture was taken in 1907.

Garden of the Gods is one of the most popular places to go in our beautiful state because of its natural beauty. We’re sure it was just as beautiful in the 1800s and early 1900s. This photo shows a group of singers rehearsing in 1848.

Boulder wasn’t quite the large city it is today back in 1900.

Union Station has always been a transportation hub in Denver – but it looked a little different in 1908. It had a welcome arch and was called Union Depot at the time.

Union Station wasn’t the only thing that was different, the Denver skyline looked just a little different in 1898 too…

It was even different in 1994 when this photo was taken from Mile High Stadium

Speaking of Mile High Stadium, remember when the Rockies came to town and played their first few seasons in the home of the Broncos? Here’s some more facts about the Rockies.

A lot has changed in just 10 years – as seen in this picture of the Denver City and County Building in 2008.