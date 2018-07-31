× Woman wanted for questioning in connection with stabbing death

DENVER — A 21-year-old woman is wanted for questioning in connection with the stabbing death of a man in the Park Hill area Sunday night.

The Denver Police Department said Paige Jamison’s whereabouts are unknown and the public is being asked for assistance locating her.

Jamison is described as a black woman, five-feet-one and 108 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, DPD tweeted that its officers were investigating a stabbing at 5221 E. Thrill Pl. The area is about three blocks northwest of the intersection of M.L.K Boulevard and Holly Street.

The victim had been taken to the hospital in critical condition. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday, DPD said the adult male victim had died at the hospital.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and police ask that you call 911 if you see Jamison.