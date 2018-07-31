Warm weather fans have a forecast to look forward to

DENVER — This drier weather pattern does continue. At the same time, temperatures will be warring back into the 90s before we get to the weekend and then the middle 90s return to end the weekend.

For Tuesday evening, mostly just a hazy sky due to California wildfire smoke. Expect comfortable temperatures settling in the 70s to upper 60s by late evening. I’ll leave the chance of storms out of the forecast.

Wednesday morning will start off cool, mostly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Midday sunshine will push highs back into the middle 80s, however, there is a higher chance of seeing a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening; Wednesday’s chance goes back up to 20 percent.

Thursday returns to being mostly dry and into the 90s.

Friday could be the stormiest of the next seven days with a 40 percent chance of storms, and highs in the ballpark of 90.

Throughout the weekend mostly dry conditions continue with highs reaching the middle 90s and in some cases upper 90s for Sunday, and Monday too for that matter.

Denver has been no stranger to the middle 90s this year, with 24 days at 95 degrees and hotter. This is the second most number of 95-degree-plus days we have had in any year; second only to 2012 which had 42 days total.

For @DENAirport (official for Denver), 2nd most 95º+ days on record (since 1996) for the year-to-date period with 24; 2012: 30 days. For Stapleton, 2nd most 95º+ days on record (since 1948) for the year-to-date period with 27; 2012: 28 days. #cowx @KDVR @channel2kwgn — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 31, 2018

Bottom line: Hotter weather fans, the weekend and early next week look great for you folks. Those of us needing rainfall, we will just have to keep waiting as the chances are remaining quite low outside of Friday.

