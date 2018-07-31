BOULDER COUNTY — An artist from Lafayette in Boulder County has a unique gift for turning your pets into pieces of art.

The artist’s name is Tif Choate and she uses a wide array of colors to highlight an animal’s unique features. Most of the pets featured in her work are dogs.

“I believe dogs are more than just pets – they are very important family members. People are obsessed with their dogs,” Choate explained.

Choate started creating this style of artwork about a year ago. So far she’s done about 20 portraits.

“I think everybody is an artist,” she said. “We’re all creating something to make life a little richer!”

While Choate loves producing pieces featuring pets, she’s also working on a campaign that’s near and dear to her heart: the #MeToo movement. You can learn more about it by clicking here.