Today’s Deal: Get 25% off tickets to the Denver Mart Drive In!

Take a date or bring the whole family! Get 25% off tickets to the Denver Mart Drive In this summer! Chose between two or four tickets!

About Denver Mart Drive In

Click here for more details.Denver Mart Drive In is Denver's newest Drive in movie theater. Open Friday - Sundays Memorial Day weekend thru Labor Day weekend. With Double features of first run PG and PG-13 movies each weekend. Families can enjoy our state of the art digital projector on the largest screen in the area of 84' x 40' and 20' elevation. The Mart Cafe features made to order food and beverage options or you are welcome to bring your own food. Gates open at 7pm with movies starting at SUNDOWN.