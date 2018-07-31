Tips to stay safe when lightning strikes

In an average year, about 500,000 lightning flashes hit the ground in Colorado.

Colorado ranks 18th in the Nation with respect to the number of Cloud-to-Ground lightning flashes in years 2005-2014.

In recent years, Colorado was tied for fourth in the nation when it comes to lightning fatalities – years 2008 to 2017. When you look at a longer period of time, Colorado ranks 4th in the nation for fatalities – years 1959 to 2017.

At any given time, nearly 1,800 thunderstorms are occurring somewhere on earth.

The Red Cross has important steps you and your loved ones can follow to stay safe during a thunderstorm:

Keep an eye on the sky. Look for darkening skies, flashes of light, or increasing wind. Listen for the sound of thunder.

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Go to safe shelter immediately.

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television for the latest weather forecasts.

Unplug appliances. Avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances. (Leaving electric lights on, however, does not increase the chances of your home being struck by lightning.)

Avoid taking a bath or shower, or running water for any other purpose.

Turn off the air conditioner. Power surges from lightning can overload the compressor, resulting in a costly repair job.

Draw blinds and shades over windows. If windows break due to objects blown by the wind, the shades will prevent glass from shattering into your home.

If you are driving, pull off the roadway and park. Stay in the car with the windows closed and turn on the emergency flashers. Avoid touching metal or other surfaces that conduct electricity in and outside of the vehicle.

If you are caught outside during a thunderstorm and cannot reach a safe building, avoid high ground; water; tall, isolated trees and metal objects such as fences or bleachers. Picnic shelters, dugouts and sheds are not safe.

If you are swimming, clear everyone from the water at the first sound of thunder or first sight of lightning. Have everyone move inside, if possible. The National Lightning Safety Institute recommends waiting 30 minutes after the last lightning sighting or sound of thunder before resuming activities.

Lightning First Aid

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), lightning injures an average of 300 people and causes about 80 fatalities each year.

People struck by lightning can suffer permanent injuries or long-term symptoms including memory loss, sleep disorders, chronic pain, numbness, dizziness, irritability, weakness, fatigue, depression and others.

If someone is struck by lightning, check for burns and other injuries. If the person has stopped breathing, call 911 and begin CPR.