Thankful fawn licks patrolman after rescue from California wildfires

REDDING, Calif. — After the deadly and devastating wildfires in California the past few weeks, a heartwarming moment surfaced on Saturday.
A California Highway patrolman deployed to the Carr Fire in Redding, California, received a little love from a fawn that was saved.
According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol, the baby deer was pulled from the fire and later turned over to rescue crews.
Based on the photo, the fawn was very appreciative of the rescue efforts.
The photo received more than 2,000 likes in two days.AlertMe