Police: Apartment fire that killed 2 investigated as arson

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster police determined that an apartment fire that killed two people was intentionally set, a statement released Monday said.

The July 22 fire consumed large parts of the Westbury Apartments at 1585 West 115th Ave.

The Westminster Police Department, along with the ATF Denver Field Division,say they will continue to investigate this case as an arson/homicide.

The Adams and Broomfield Counties Coroner’s Office said the victims were Lea Hamel, 41, of Venice, Florida, and Margaret Kelly, 58, of Westminster.

Both women died from fire-related injuries, the coroner’s office said.

Police said Wednesday there were 16 victims. In addition to the two people killed, 14 people were hospitalized.

Westminster Fire Department Lt. Jeromy Hill said several people jumped from second- and third-story units at the Westbury Apartments in order to evacuate. Others were rescued by fire and police personnel.

One of the victims who died was found at the scene while the other died at a hospital.

At the height of the fire, nearly 90 firefighters from five agencies were on scene.

Officials say no further information will be released at this time.