Officials respond to reports of small plane crash in the Colorado River

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are responding to a report of a small plane crash in the Colorado River near the Colorado-Utah border, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to preliminary reports from the sheriff’s office, the 59-year-old pilot is conscious and breathing but has some injuries. The pilot was the only person on the plane.

The sheriff’s office said that someone rafting in the river is helping the pilot to safety.

According to reports from the sheriff’s office, the plane is a Kitfox aircraft that is partially submerged in the river.

This story is developing. We will update with the latest.