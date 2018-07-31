× Monsoon goes on vacation leaving Colorado warm and dry

Another beautiful day on tap today with sunshine, no thunderstorms, and highs around 86 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Mountains also stay sunny and dry today, highs 75-85.

Overall, the Monsoon is being locked away to the south of Colorado in New Mexico and Arizona. It largely stays down there until next week.

There are two 20% chances of afternoon t-storms. The first is Wednesday and the 2nd is Friday.

Highs temps reach 90-95 from Thursday through next Monday.

Weekend: Saturday and Sunday look mostly dry and sunny with only a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs around 93.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

