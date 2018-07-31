Man charged with 11th DUI pleads guilty, sentenced to prison

DENVER — A man charged with his 11th DUI in connection to a Christmas 2015 accident resulting in injuries pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to prison, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said.

Ramon Medrano-Corral, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault-DUI and to four counts of habitual criminal in Denver District Court.

He was immediately sentenced to 24 years in prison.

On Dec. 25, 2015, Medrano-Corral was driving drunk near 48th Avenue and Inca Street when he crashed head-on into another vehicle, seriously injuring two people, prosecutors said.

Medrano-Corral had 10 previous DUIs in various jurisdictions dating back more than 30 years.