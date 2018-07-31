Man charged in shooting death of woman’s ex-boyfriend

DENVER — A 27-year-old man is charged with first degree murder after deliberation – a felony – in connection with the shooting death of a man on July 23.

Justin Mack allegedly shot and killed 39-year-old Darrion Denzmore at E. 35th Avenue and Krameria Street, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Mack and a woman who was reportedly the victim’s ex-girlfriend were in Mack’s car as they prepared to pick up the woman’s belongings from a house that she had shared with Denzmore.

The victim then drove up in another vehicle and had what police say was a “brief confrontation” with the woman. Denzmore then allegedly reached inside of the woman’s vehicle and Mack shot the man in the forehead.

Denzmore was pronounced dead at the hospital. Mack is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.