‘M.A.S.H.’ star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

NEW YORK — Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson’s disease.
Appearing Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” the former “M.A.S.H.” star said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder 3 1/2 years ago.
Alda said he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.
The 82-year-old said he’s not angry and considers it a challenge. Alda said he has acted and given talks since then.
He said he could see his thumb twitch in a recent podcast and thought someone would soon do a sad story.
Alda said revealing his diagnosis might be helpful to others with Parkinson’s that there are things they can do.
Alda played a senator who ran for president on "The West Wing" and he also hosted "Scientific American Frontiers" on PBS.