‘M.A.S.H.’ star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

NEW YORK — Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson’s disease.

Appearing Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” the former “M.A.S.H.” star said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder 3 1/2 years ago.

Alda said he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.

The 82-year-old said he’s not angry and considers it a challenge. Alda said he has acted and given talks since then.

He said he could see his thumb twitch in a recent podcast and thought someone would soon do a sad story.

Alda said revealing his diagnosis might be helpful to others with Parkinson’s that there are things they can do.

Alda played a senator who ran for president on “The West Wing” and he also hosted “Scientific American Frontiers” on PBS.