'He's better than he was last year:' Broncos coach praises Case Keenum after day 4 of training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said that quarterback Case Keenum is doing better than he expected and has “grown as a quarterback” since the last time they worked together.

Joseph praised the Broncos new starting quarterback following Tuesday’s practice at the UCHealth Training Center.

“He’s better, in my opinion, than what I saw on tape,” Joseph said on Tuesday.

Joseph and Broncos senior personnel advisor Gary Kubiak coached Keenum while they were with the Houston Texans.

“Even talking to Kubiak this morning about Case—we had him in Houston—and how much he’s grown as a quarterback,” Joseph said. “His accuracy, his command, his smarts, his feel, he’s better now than he was last year, in my opinion.”

Keenum went 13-3 with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

Joseph also praised backup quarterbacks Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly following practice.

“[They’re] very solid,” Joseph said. “Paxton is making a lot of strides.”

Tuesday was the first day the Broncos were in full pads at training camp.

