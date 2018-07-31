GoFundMe soliciting donations to commission portrait of President Trump at state Capitol

DENVER — A space reserved for President Donald Trump’s portrait at the state Capitol building is currently empty because there isn’t enough money to fund the project.

President Obama’s portrait was fully funded within the first year of his presidency but it took more than three years for the art to appear inside the third floor’s Gallery of Presidents.

As of Tuesday afternoon, $390 has been raised for Mr. Trump’s portrait; creation and framing of the portrait will cost $10,000. Colorado Citizens for Culture oversees the payment of the artist and the hanging of the portrait.

In order to change the slow pace of donations, Colorado Senate President Kevin J. Grantham set up a GoFundMe account and said that, “Regardless of your personal feelings for the President, ensuring that our Hall of Presidential Portraits is complete is vital for the preservation of our nation’s – and our state’s – history.”

After FOX31 aired a story highlighting the lack of a portrait featuring President Trump, a prankster placed a framed photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin near the empty space in the gallery.

As seen in the Colorado State Capitol Hall of Presidential Portraits today…#putinpotus pic.twitter.com/cW2cmqtmWM — Steve Fenberg (@SteveFenberg) July 26, 2018

If you’d like to donate directly to Colorado Citizens for Culture and help fund a portrait of President Trump, you can write a check, made out to “Colorado Citizens for Culture,” and mail it to this address:

2001 Lincoln Street, Suite 1611

Denver, CO 80202

Make sure to include “Trump Portrait” in the memo.