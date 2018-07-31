Food Truck Rally
On Friday August 3 from 4 – 10 p.m., Truck Stop: Food Truck Rally will bring the Santa Fe and Baker neighborhoods more of what they love from First Friday but with a Truck Stop twist– more food, booze, and fun for all.
- Truck Stop: Food Truck Rally Summer Series is a four-part community food truck rally that celebrates Colorado’s fleet of amazing food trucks in the communities they serve.
- The Art District on Santa Fe has already proven they know how to have a good time on a Friday night with iconic First Fridays, and now Truck Stop: Food Truck Rally is bringing the community the party of the summer, complete with nearly 40 food trucks and plenty of craft beer and cocktails!
- While galleries and businesses throughout the district open their doors for a night of art and exploration, Santa Fe will be closed between 7th Avenue and 11th Avenue with all side streets shut down for Truck Stop: Food Truck Rally.
- Free entrance, food and beverages available for purchase. For more information about the event visit www.truckstoprally.com.