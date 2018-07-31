Denver police officer meets baby he helped deliver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One Denver Police sergeant says a night of directing traffic outside Coors Field went from routine to chaotic in an instant. That's because a car pulled up and the driver explained his wife was in labor, just seconds away from delivery.

Days later, mom and baby are doing just fine. They actually got to thank the officer that helped them in person.

"Never been so happy in my life to see paramedics show up," Denver Police Sgt. Troy Zimmerman says as he explains the delivery.

It all happened on Friday night after a Rockies game.

The Miller family was on their way to the hospital when all of a sudden they got stuck in baseball traffic with no where to go.

Mom, Lisa Miller, was almost at the point of delivery. Dad, Kris Miller, decided to pull over when he spotted an officer. He asked for help and that's when Sgt. Zimmerman jumped in.

He called for an ambulance and tried to keep the frantic mom and dad as calm as possible.

Moments later, a baby boy, Mac Miller was born.

He was born on the corner of Delgany and Park Avenue, in a car parked on the sidewalk. This all happened before paramedics arrived.

On Tuesday, both the officer and the family met. The family just wanted to say thank you.

"He was there to support us, and called in for help and it was just, it was a great way to welcome, ya' know, our son," Mom, Lisa Miller said. "He gets to see his dad as a hero, and then he gets to see all the good that’s in the world, and that there is more good than bad for sure."

"One of those situations where it goes from routine to oh my gosh in an instant," Sgt. Zimmerman said.

The parents say they're are grateful for the help, and that Sgt. Zimmerman really helped out.

"We picked the right intersection to pull up to," Miller said.

"The true reward is just to see them here today and know that they’re healthy and happy," Sgt. Zimmerman said.

Mom and Mac are healthy.