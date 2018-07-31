× Denver Broncos training camp: Day 4 was the first day in full pads

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On this first day in full pads you figured things would get chippy at some point-and that ended being near the end of practice when guard Ron Leary mixed it up with inside linebacker Todd Davis.

“There’s nothing but love”, claimed Leary, trying to suppress a smile. “That’s football’, added Vance Joseph, chuckling.

The irony is that Leary and Davis now locker next to one another.

The Broncos which, as far back as anyone can remember, have lockered players according to position groups, now have random grouping throughout the locker room.

“I like it because it takes away the cliques that can develop”, said Leary. “We already know everyone at our positions, it’s good to get to know other guys on the team”.

It makes sense, other players I talked to about it echoed their support.

Quarterback Case Keenum had a strong fourth straight day at practice.

He hit rookie receiver Courtland Sutton with perfectly located throw in the back of the end zone in the last seconds of a two-minute drill to win it.

Sutton has consistently shown an ability to go up for the football and on that play he beat corner Isaac Yiadom, in what has been ‘the best moment through four days of camp.

Keenum also delivered a ball on the sideline to Emmanuel Sanders, who was well covered on the play. The ball was thrown in a place where only Sanders could catch it, which he did.

That brings me to another thing about Keenum-he’s only been picked once through four days of throwing in camp.

Even when he’s flushed, to this point, he simply doesn’t panic and try to make a play that isn’t there. Talking about his new quarterback, Vance Joseph was effusive.

“He’s better than what we saw on tape.His accuracy, his command, his smarts, his feel, he’s better now than he was last year…in my opinion”.

Over 3,500 attended practice on Tuesday, the Broncos go in pads again on Wednesday before taking Thursday off.

FOX31 Sports has complete coverage of Broncos training camp on-air and online. Be sure to check out our photos from training camp and submit yours.