Deadly Westminster apartment fire called arson, homicide investigation underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- On July 22, building E at the Westberry apartment complex in Westminster was burning fast and out of control.

When the fire was put out, 14 people were injured and two were killed.

Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with Westminster police and fire classified the fire as arson and the two deaths as homicides.

The news, however, did not come as a surprise to resident John Wilson.

He helped some of the victims get out during the fire that night, “It’s a shock but at the same time, how fast the building went up, it’s what the whole complex was speculating. You know, people were talking that they thought it went up too fast.“

As of noon Tuesday, personal property was released to the management of the complex.

Eventually it will go back to the residents.