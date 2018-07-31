× Construction to close westbound C-470 from Broadway to Lucent Wed., Thurs. nights

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Westbound C-470 will be closed both Wednesday and Thursday nights from Broadway to Lucent Boulevard.

The closure begins at 9 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. both nights.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closures are needed for drainage work and pipe installation to reduce future flooding a part of the C-470 Express Lanes project.

The best detours are noted on the map below.

North detour: Take the westbound Broadway off-ramp, turn right and continue to County Line Road. Turn left onto County Line Road, proceed to Lucent Boulevard and then turn left. Take Lucent Boulevard to the westbound C-470 on-ramp.

South detour: Take westbound Broadway off-ramp and turn left. Continue south on Broadway to Plaza Drive, and turn right. Take Plaza Drive to Lucent Boulevard, turn right and continue to westbound C-470 on-ramp.