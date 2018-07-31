× Colorado public schools named some of the best in the country, according to new study

DENVER — Colorado public schools were ranked as one of the top-performing school systems in the country, according to a new study released by WalletHub.

The study ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 25 relevant metrics across two key dimensions: quality and safety.

Each metric was graded on a scale of 100 points with 100 representing the highest quality of public K-12 education.

Colorado came in at No. 10 on the list with an overall score of 57.45. The state ranked 14th in quality and 8th in safety. Massachusetts topped the list with a score of 74.16. New Jersey, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont also ranked high in the list.

Here’s the top 10:

Alaska, the District of Columbia, Louisiana and New Mexico ranked among the worst.