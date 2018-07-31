× Coloradans mourn death of firefighter killed fighting massive fire near Yosemite

DENVER — Comrades and people that knew him said Brian Hughes will be greatly missed by many in the wake of his death.

Hughes was a captain on the Arrowhead Hotshot team. His team was cutting down trees on a steep incline to try and stop the Ferguson fire when a tree fell on Hughes.

Before joining the Arrowhead Hotshot team, Hughes started his firefighting career in Colorado. While attending Colorado State University, he took an EMT class. From there, he joined the Larmier County Sheriff’s Office as a wildland firefighter and the Roosevelt Hotshot crew.

It was on the Roosevelt Hotshots that his boss Joe Suarez took notice. Even in the flames and chaos, Suarez said Hughes’ talent shined.

“Motivated and positive. He had an extreme passion for this job,” said Suarez.

His former mother-in-law lives in Colorado Springs. She said Hughes was a tremendous person with a big heart.

“I am in such grief, I have been crying non-stop for days,” said Heidi Kennedy. “He was a man that no one will ever forget.”

Hughes was expecting his first child with his fiance. His comrades have created a GoFundMe to support his child and fiance.