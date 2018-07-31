Clint Eastwood dines, takes photos, signs autographs at Trinidad sports bar and grill

TRINIDAD, Colo. — Legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood and production staff dined at a Trinidad sports bar and grill on Monday.

Eastwood is directing and starring in “The Mule,” which is being filmed in southern Colorado and New Mexico.

Eastwood dined and took photos with staff and others at Brix Sports Bar & Grill, which shared photos on its Facebook page.

The restaurant usually is closed on Mondays, but Warner Bros. called to see if it would open for a party that would include Eastwood.

The crew arrived in two buses and several vehicles. Eastwood signed autographs for the Brix staff as well as members of the Colorado State Patrol and New Mexico State Patrol.

Eastwood, 88, ordered the fire-grilled salmon dinner.

“The Mule” is about, “A 90-year-old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel,” according to IMDB.

The movie also stars Bradley Cooper, Michael Pena and Laurence Fishburne.

Eastwood and the production crew reportedly will be filming in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Tuesday, but the exact locations are not known.